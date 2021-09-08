NYC bus plows into, kills woman crossing Bronx street

An MTA bus struck and killed a woman as she crossed a Bronx street Tuesday night, police said.

The 68-year-old victim was crossing the street at the corner of Johnson Ave. and Kappock St. in Spuyten Duyvil about 8:30 p.m., when a BX10 bus made a left onto Johnson and ran her over, police sources said.

The woman was pulled from under the rear wheels of the bus, sources said.

She died on the scene. The bus driver remained as police investigated.

Cops have not yet released the woman’s name.