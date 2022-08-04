NYC career criminal sees hate crime charge dropped in alleged slashing of Asian woman

The man accused of slashing an Asian woman in New York City on Sunday will no longer be charged with a hate crime, according to reports.

Anthony Evans, 30, will instead undergo a psychiatric evaluation but remain held without bail for the Times Square attack, which left the 59-year-old victim with a severely injured hand and trauma.

Surveillance footage of the attack at 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. shows the assailant allegedly running up to the victim and slashing her from behind with a box cutter.

Evans, who has at least 30 prior arrests, was busted on Tuesday morning and initially charged by police with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

More from NextShark: Pramila Jayapal, 2 Other Democrats Test Positive for COVID Following Capitol Hill Riots

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/22 at 10 AM, near 7th Avenue and West 42 Street in Manhattan, a 59-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who slashed her right hand with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack. Have any info? DM NYPDTips , or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9NrxXDJ2FR — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2022

More from NextShark: Flyers with anti-Asian slurs posted to Harvard UC president's door days after separate alleged vandalism

Prosecutors, however, dropped the hate crime enhancement on Wednesday and instead charged Evans with assault and attempted assault, according to the New York Daily News.

The victim is a tailor who required 19 stitches for her injury. While no words were reportedly exchanged during the incident, she suspects she was targeted for being Asian.

Court records show that Evans was also arrested for a violent robbery just days before Sunday’s attack, but a Queens judge let him loose on supervised release, the New York Post reported.

More from NextShark: Scientist pleads guilty to stealing Monsanto trade secret for Chinese government

Evans allegedly stole a pack of noodles from SkyFoods on College Point Boulevard on July 22. He then hit the store’s manager in the face after the latter confronted him outside, as per a criminal complaint.

Story continues

Then, on July 27, Evans allegedly stole an 18-pack of Miller Light beer from a Walgreens. A worker confronted him outside and retrieved the beer, according to court records.

More from NextShark: Teen gets children's books about Japanese American incarceration into Seattle-area elementary schools

Evans was charged with second-degree robbery for the July 22 incident and petty larceny for the July 27 case. During his July 27 arraignment, prosecutors reportedly sought a $50,000 bail, but the judge released him for free.

Prosecutors sought to have Evans held on a $200,000 bail for the latest attack, but he was instead ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to reports. He must return to court on Aug. 25.

Featured Image via New York Police Department