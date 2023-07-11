NYC career criminal sentenced to 12 years for striking Asian man with hammer

[Source]

A woman who brutally attacked an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ruling and sentencing: Christian Jeffers, 49, was found guilty on June 21 of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the attack that took place on the night of March 8, 2022.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced her sentence on Friday, which included 12 years in state prison and five years of supervised release:

A jury held Christian Jeffers accountable for this intentional assault in our subway system. This conviction sends a strong message that we will thoroughly investigate and prosecute those who target other New Yorkers with this type of violence. I thank our prosecutors for their work achieving this outcome and to the victims who testified and bravely shared their stories in court. More from NextShark: S. Korean singer Choi Sung-bong dies of apparent suicide at 33

The attack: The violent incident began after Jeffers and the 29-year-old victim — who was heading home with his wife — lightly brushed into each other on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea. Jeffers asked the victim, “Don’t you have eyes, can’t you see?” and stomped on his foot. When the latter tried to push her away, Jeffers pulled out a hammer and struck the man in the left temple, causing him to bleed. Jeffers then threatened his wife with the same hammer.

Rap sheet: Jeffers has been arrested 52 times in the past for crimes that include prostitution, grand larceny, public lewdness, theft of service and drug possession. Her latest prison stint, which resulted from a 2015 robbery, lasted for five years and ended with parole in June 2021.

