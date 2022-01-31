NYC carriage horse drivers mourn beloved colleague killed outside troubled Brooklyn bar

A young man stabbed to death outside a troubled Brooklyn bar over the weekend was following in his father’s footsteps as a carriage horse driver.

Anthony D’Onofrio, 22, of Bensonhurst, was a mainstay among the city’s carriage horse driver community since he was 8 years old — and was devoted to his job, working at two stables in Midtown and volunteering on a farm in Pennsylvania for retired carriage horses.

“He was a great kid, hardworking. He was such a funny kid, he was always making us laugh,” said friend and fellow carriage driver Adrian Marrs. “Every single person in the industry today, we’re all just brokenhearted. It’s hard not to cry.”

D’Onofrio was knifed to death during a brawl involving about 10 men early Saturday in the middle of a snowstorm outside Catrinas Mexican Grill on Third Ave. in Bay Ridge. A second man, also 22, suffered a deep gash to his head in the 3:45 a.m. clash.

Kevin Cuatlacuatl, 19, has been charged with murder. He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

“From what I understand he was trying to do the right thing and break up the fight,” Marrs said of D’Onofrio.

Tributes to D’Onofrio poured in on social media sites after his killing, with one YouTube user putting together a video in his memory.

“The unforgettable memories I made with this beautiful soul will never be forgotten. He was a kind, loving, goofy, and loyal person,” wrote one friend, Francesco Paolo Riccobono, on Facebook. “He showed me so much integrity in the last holiday season, working so hard and being committed to his word.”

D’Onofrio loved his job and had an easy rapport with people and animals alike, his friends recalled.

“We’ve all known Anthony since he was about 8 years old,” said Robert Boyle, “Good with people and good with animals, which is a combination you don’t really come across that much. ... All his customers loved him, he took time with them. Even when he finished the ride, he’d spend a half an hour still talking to them.”

He was also working on getting a pilot license, Boyle said.

“He’s a lovely guy,” said carriage driver Idris Bilgi, 40. “It’s a pity that he had to go so young.”

D’Onofrio would always make sure to ask his co-workers if they wanted anything whenever he stepped out to get a cup of coffee, Bigli said.

“There was no badness in the kid, I can tell you that,” said another driver, who only gave his name as Elio. “He liked cars and motorcycles. ... I heard he jumped out of plane, so I don’t think he had fear. He liked the challenge.”

“It’s a tragedy,” he added.

Catrinas has long been a trouble spot in the neighborhood, said City Councilman Justin Brannan, who joined state Sen. Anthony Gounardes to demand the State Liquor Authority shut the place down.

“We have repeatedly raised examples of underage drinking, illegal drug use and drug sales, noise complaints, alleged sexual assaults and other violent incidents taking place inside and directly outside the premises,” they wrote to the SLA on Monday. “A pattern of any one of these things going unaddressed would be unacceptable; the fact that they have all occurred regularly without consequence is simply beyond comprehension.”

The SLA has hit the bar with multiple charges over the past 18 months, including a half-dozen charges from last March for failing to comply with the conditions of its liquor license and failing to supervise a disorderly crowd, Brannan said.

“A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Why was a 19-year-old man even in the bar in the first place?” the letter reads. “If the SLA truly has zero tolerance for violent bars that threaten the safety of their neighborhoods and strain police resources, then SLA must take emergency and immediate action here for exigent circumstances.”