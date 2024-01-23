NYC church worker’s throat slashed after calling out man who was urinating on car

A New York City man had his throat slashed after he spotted a man urinating on a car and asked him to stop, according to police.

Officers responded to a call just after 5 p.m. on Sunday concerning an incident in front of 404 East 14th Street.

The suspect accused of slashing the throat of a church worker Sunday remains at large, police say.

Police said an unidentified individual was urinating on a car when a 66-year-old man asked him to stop. The alleged public urinator brandished a box cutter and slashed the man’s neck, causing "severe laceration and bleeding," police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transferred by EMS to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

The New York Post identified the victim as John Mach, a caretaker at Immaculate Conception Church. The report listed his age as 54, rather than 66 as was given by the NYPD.

The suspect brandished a box cutter knife when confronted, police said.

The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Any with information on this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.





