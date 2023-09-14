NYC climate law rule proposal would give building owners leeway in emissions compliance — environmental groups angered

Building owners who make “good faith” effort to comply with New York City’s climate law would get some slack under proposed rules that environmentalists say will “gut” a city push to fight global warming.

Local Law 97 requires about 50,000 large buildings to cut their carbon emissions or face stiff fines. The first round of emission limits under the law takes effect in 2024, and stricter rules kick in starting in 2030 — all part of the larger goal of making the city carbon neutral by 2050.

The proposed “good faith” rule was announced Tuesday along with “Getting 97 Done,” a new implementation plan from Mayor Adams’ administration.

“Enforcement of Local Law 97 is one of the most significant and complex mandates we have at our department,” said Buildings Commissioner James Oddo, whose agency will enforce the city law.

“The comprehensive Getting 97 Done plan and the latest tranche of proposed agency rules were designed to maximize climate mobilization, by assisting property owners who are working to comply with the law while also giving real teeth to our enforcement procedures,” Oddo said.

Buildings account for nearly 70% of New York City’s carbon emissions — and those covered by Local Law 97 make up 6% of emissions in New York State.

City officials have made a point of emphasizing government support and financing available for owners who seek to remedy their polluting equipment rather than penalties for noncompliance. That support includes $625 million in tax credits and subsidies available from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act.

The vast majority of buildings covered by the law — 89% of them as of 2022, according to the city — are already in compliance with 2024 limits, and that number has gone up since the law was passed in 2019. But communities designated by the state as disadvantaged are lagging in meeting the requirements.

The Buildings Department’s rules proposal details situations where owners may be eligible for mitigated penalties if they fail to comply with Local Law 97 emission limits ahead of 2030.

One category, “unexpected or unforeseeable” events, includes fires and natural disasters such as hurricanes.

But it’s the proposed rules’ allowances for “good faith efforts” that have proved most contentious. Per the new rules, owners can avoid penalties by taking steps to prove they’re coming into compliance with the 2024 caps by 2026, including coming up with a decarbonization plan.

City officials have cited disruption caused by the pandemic in the need for flexibility around 2024 compliance.

However, owners who qualify for a good-faith exception will not be able to purchase renewable energy credits that would help them meet emission targets. Such credits have been criticized as a loophole around compliance.

The plan to allow good-faith exceptions has met with the ire of some environmental activist groups. A coalition of those groups want Mayor Adams to withdraw the regulations. The coalition wants stronger regulation of building emissions.

“If his proposed rules are adopted, New Yorkers could lose tens of thousands of jobs, air pollution could increase by millions of tons per year, and energy bills could get even higher because landlords will be allowed to avoid upgrading their dirty, polluting buildings to high energy efficiency,” Food and Water Watch, New York Communities for Change and other organizations said in a statement.

But the city’s promise of looser regulation likely will be a relief to many property owners and to the real estate industry at large. Some co-op and condo owners have expressed opposition and anxiety regarding Local Law 97 in the months since the first round of rules was enacted in December.

The Department of Buildings is expected to approve the rules proposal later this year, in time to be implemented in 2024. The city will hold an online public hearing on the matter in October.