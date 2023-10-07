NYC Commissioner’s Family Sues Fieldston School Over Alleged Racism

The wife and daughters of New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez were racially discriminated against by Ethical Culture Fieldston School, the family alleged in a lawsuit first reported by the New York Post. The school discriminated against Rodriguez’s teenage daughter and subsequently expelled his ten-year-old daughter after the family brought up concerns to campus administrators, according to the lawsuit. Christina Melendez, Rodriguez’s wife and an Executive Director at the NYC Department of Education, filed the suit with her daughters in June. The school “purposefully and intentionally discriminated against persons of color … and purposefully and intentionally retaliated against persons of color … who complained about racism at the school,” the lawsuit alleged.

