NYC contractor for work on city schools and public housing swiped $1.7 million in workers’ wages: Manhattan district attorney

A New York City contractor was indicted Wednesday for stealing more than $1.7 million in taxpayer dollars meant to pay workers on construction projects in public housing and schools, Manhattan prosecutors said.

Silvano Travalja and Giovanna “Joanne” Travalja, the owners of Samco Electrical Corporation, and their project foreman, Zdravko Maglic, are accused of pocketing wages promised to employees doing work for the New York City Housing Authority and the School Construction Authority between 2017 and 2021.

The trio pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy, grand larceny, and other related charges at their appearances in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Samco’s subcontracts with the city required it to compensate employees for much-needed construction work on city schools and public housing building with prevailing wages and supplemental benefits. Instead, prosecutors say that management at the Queens-based electrical company staffed projects with unqualified, underpaid non-union employees through a pair of shell companies, Powertech Electrical Contractors and Cro-El Systems Corp.

Bogus payroll reports claimed Samco employees earned the right wages and benefits, but in reality, the company paid workers $25 to $50 an hour, far less than the $110 to $116 an hour required by their contracts.

Maglic and the company are also charged with bribing a School Construction Authority investigator with more than $4,000 in hush money.

“So if you’re in, listen, this is for payment, nobody knows, only me and you,” Maglic told the SCA investigator in June 2021, according to the indictment. “I can give you [a] monthly payment, $1,000.”

SCA suspended Samco as a contractor the following September.

The charges announced Wednesday result from a dual investigation between the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the city Department of Investigation.

DA Alvin Bragg said the suspects’ scheme claimed hardworking city employees and taxpayers as its victims.

“Diverting taxpayer dollars meant to fund high-quality work on our schools and public housing developments is a serious violation of the public trust,” said Bragg.

“We will hold accountable all individuals and companies that attempt to fleece workers and the public.”

The Travaljas did return a call requesting comment.