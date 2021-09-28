NYC contractors busted on $1 million insurance fraud

A Manhattan grand jury indicted a pair of longtime city contractors for dodging payment on more than $1 million in insurance premiums, authorities said Tuesday.

Nicholas Dragonetti, 48, and Vito Dragonetti, 52, were hit with a multiple-count indictment charging them with underinsuring their workers at Dragonetti Brothers Landscaping to pad profits, according to court documents.

“When companies evade insurance premiums, they put their workers at risk of not receiving adequate insurance to cover on-the-job injuries,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

“Inadequate coverage is a particularly concerning prospect in the construction industry, where workers put their bodies on the line. As alleged in this case, the defendants devalued their workers’ livelihoods by insuring them for lower-risk work while simultaneously sending them to carry out demolition projects and operate heavy machinery.”

The Dragonettis, who live in Bellmore, L.I., had their construction staff carry out dangerous demolitions and road and sidewalk repair and misclassified their employees’ roles to bring down insurance costs for high-risk work.

The company has secured more than 100 contracts with the city for park landscaping and maintenance, sidewalk reconstruction and pedestrian crosswalk ramp construction since 1998.

In that time, they falsely classified 217 laborers, foremen and heavy-equipment operators as florists, office workers and sales people.

“These defendant contractors thought shortchanging New York City construction workers by undercutting their insurance coverage was a quick way to pad their profits, according to the charges,” said Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett.

“But a tipster helped authorities expose and stop this corruption in its tracks.”

The brothers and their company are charged with insurance fraud, offering a false instrument, and they face penalties for fraudulent practices under the state’s Workers’ Compensation Law.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, court documents show.