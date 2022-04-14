NYC’s Controversial Plan For A Big Clean-Energy Project Just Got The Green Light

Alexander C. Kaufman
·2 min read

New York state regulators on Thursday approved two massive transmission projects to carry clean electricity into New York City, boosting hopes that the nation’s largest city could start to meaningfully wean off fossil fuels this decade.

At a hearing in Albany, five out of the state Public Service Commission’s seven members voted in favor of a proposal to construct power lines from hydroelectric dams in Québec and upstate New York solar and wind farms. Once completed, the two projects combined are expected to reduce New York City’s demand for fossil fuels by 51%.

“Simply put, if we can’t deliver renewable energy to New York City, we can’t reduce emissions from the fossil fuel fleet,” Rory Christian, the commission’s chairman and lone appointee from New York City, said at the hearing. “Should we delay and reconsider our approach at another time, we’ll very likely run the risk of putting ourselves in the unenviable position of paying more for future projects with lesser benefits.”

Clean Power New York, a 175-mile line from a substation in New York’s Delaware County into the borough of Queens, generated little controversy, but carried greater risks, as the project has yet to receive permits and won’t come online until 2027 at the earliest. By contrast, the Champlain Hudson Power Express, a 339-mile conduit from hydro dams in Canada to the Queens neighborhood of Astoria, stoked heated challenges from a ragtag alliance of environmentalists, gas-fired generators and Indigenous groups.

The opposition cited concerns ranging from the costs to New York ratepayers and competition to New York energy companies, to fears that Hydro-Québec, the government-owned utility behind the project, might prioritize Canadians in a disaster or repeat its dark history of seizing Indigenous lands in Canada to build more dams and increase its electricity output.

Critics also raised issues with the current contract, which does not obligate Hydro-Québec to sell the same amount of power to the city during winter months, when electricity demand is forecast to peak at some point in the next few decades. Currently, New York City’s power demand surged in the summertime, when air conditioning to fend off the sweltering heat spikes. As the city moves away from gas for heating, electric heat pumps are expected to make demand soar the highest during the cold months.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Recommended Stories

  • The Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Will Remain In Jail After Prosecutors Accused Him Of Terrorizing The Entire City

    Frank James was described as a danger to the community and will remain in jail pending his trial.View Entire Post ›

  • Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

    Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found … The post Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth appeared first on BGR.

  • Woman runs for her life 'screaming' after hearing telltale signs of landslide: 'Impeccable decision making'

    An Alaskan guide was filming a survival video when she suddenly heard a landslide heading toward her.

  • Lake Powell is tanking, and Interior's proposed response may only buy us time

    Federal officials have proposed leaving more water in Lake Powell to avoid potential calamity. It's necessary, painful - and still solves nothing.

  • People harass and ride on sick dolphin before it dies on Texas beach, officials say

    The dolphin was stranded on the beach when some beach goers pushed it back to sea and rode it.

  • Tornado rips small southern Minnesota city apart

    Surveyors from the National Weather Service confirmed at four tornadoes touched down during severe storms on Tuesday in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The small town of Taopi took a direct hit with several homes and buildings leveled, some trees uprooted, and numerous cars overturned in the storm. Taopi is in Minnesota's Mower County, about 120 miles south of the Twin Cities. Despite the damage, there were no reported injuries.

  • Great Lakes 'heat waves' poised to impact metro Detroit due to climate change

    Lake Erie was particularly of note in a recent climate-related study from Wales. A team of scientists used satellite data to compare rising water temperatures in lakes around the globe, and confirmed that when extreme warming occurs, much can happen beneath the water's surface.

  • Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

    Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that can convert heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency.

  • Ross Barnett Reservoir gave up a giant 3.84-pound crappie...and it's a hybrid

    Hybrid crappie have what is known as 'hybrid vigor' and can grow significantly faster than either parent species.

  • Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

    Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks grow wider. One of North America’s longest rivers, the Rio Grande is another example of a waterway in the western U.S. that’s tapped out. From the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin, irrigation districts already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions.

  • 30 years ago today, the Great Chicago Flood stunned the Loop — pouring 124 million gallons of water into city basements

    Although the flood on April 13, 1992, was mainly out of sight, lurking 40 feet below the city’s streets, it wreaked visible havoc. The Great Chicago Flood paralyzed downtown — shutting down power and prompting an evacuation that would affect financial markets and bring business to a halt for days. Those who were there vividly recall that spring day when 124 million gallons of water from the ...

  • Storm chaser captures exact moment lightning bolt strikes car

    Storm chaser Christopher Riske was out chasing tornadic supercells this week in Gilmore City, Iowa, about two hours north of Des Moines, when he accidentally caught something on camera that might be even more spectacular than a tornado. When analyzing a video of his chase, Riske realized that he had managed to get a detailed recording of the exact moment a powerful lightning bolt struck his friend's car. Sparks can also be seen below the vehicle, indicating that the lightning bolt shot through t

  • In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

    Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West. Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest conditions in the region in more than 1,200 years.

  • Biden wants to let people buy blended gasoline to lower prices. There’s just one big problem

    President Joe Biden's political and economic policy goals rely on keeping gas prices low, pushing him to reinstitute a fuel substance banned by the EPA.

  • Fast-moving New Mexico wildfires burn more than 100 structures, thousands of acres

    A fast-moving fire in New Mexico destroyed an estimated 150 structures, including homes, and forced the evacuation of a high school Tuesday, officials said.

  • Snow totals top 40 inches as April blizzard blasts northern US

    The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana -- a stark contrast to the blizzard conditions that had kept Sara Hollenbeck busy on her ranch, working to keep the wind and snow from burying her sheep. The storm that delivered deadly severe weather to the South Central states buried those farther north in record-challenging snowfall and blizzard conditions. A little more than a 30-minute drive from Hollenbeck Ranch, a record accumulation of 13.9 inches of snowfall was set at Billi

  • BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said companies must be careful not to become too dependent on a select few countries by focusing only on electric vehicles, adding that there was still a market for combustion engine cars. "When you look at the technology coming out, the EV push, we must be careful because at the same time, you increase dependency on very few countries," Zipse said at a roundtable in New York, highlighting that the supply of raw materials for batteries was controlled mostly by China. He has long advocated against all-out bans on combustion engine car sales in the face of rising pressure from regulators on the auto industry to curb its carbon emissions and environmental impact.

  • Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played Water Jenga

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster teamed up with some friends to play a riveting game of water Jenga. Check out the fascinating science behind it all.

  • Do not travel: Momentous blizzard threatens epic snow totals, whiteouts

    What is likely to be a memorable spring storm will wallop the southern Prairies and parts of northwestern Ontario this week, with the threat for 50-75 cm of snow and dangerous blizzard conditions.

  • Storms, possible tornadoes slam Kentucky, Indiana; Florida to New England next in line

    A violent storm that ripped through Kentucky and Indiana is part of a severe weather pattern that raged through the nation's midsection this week.