NYC cops arrest suspect who killed 2 and wounded 96-year-old man in Brooklyn and Manhattan shooting spree: NYPD source

An “armed and extremely dangerous” ex-con wanted for killing two and wounding an innocent 96-year-old man during a two-borough rampage was arrested in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, a police source said.

The bust came just hours after top NYPD officials held an early morning press conference to announce a manhunt was on for Sundance Oliver, 28, who allegedly wounded a 96-year-old Brooklyn man with a stray bullet during a separate robbery attempt, then fatally shot an acquaintance in Manhattan before returning to Brooklyn and killing a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The shooting spree started Monday morning when Oliver allegedly tried to shoot a woman during a robbery attempt in Bedford-Stuyvesant, but his shot instead hit a 96-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair some 200 feet away at Bergen and Rochester avenues, police said.

Oliver ran toward the nearby Kingsborough Houses, police said, and the elderly victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Oliver’s next two victims were targeted, police said, beginning with Kevon Langston, 21, who was shot at about 2:40 p.m. in a Smith Houses apartment in lower Manhattan, near One Police Plaza, Police Commissioner Sewell said at a 4 a.m. press conference.

By then, police had already identified Oliver and were tracking him — but he again ran off, leaving behind a white Mercedes Benz, police said.

Langston, meanwhile, was rushed by medics to Bellevue Hospital, where he died at 3:36 p.m., Sewell said.

Oliver then headed back to the Kingsborough Houses at some point and allegedly struck again, at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he shot a 17-year-old girl inside a seventh-floor apartment on Kingsborough 7 Walk.

The teen, who did not live there, died at Brookdale Hospital less than an hour later.

Both murder victims knew Oliver, Chief of Detectives James Essig said. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell wouldn’t say if it was clear why Oliver killed them, though she noted detectives have tied him to all three shootings “based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps.”

The press conference was held at Ralph and Atlantic Aves., where police appeared to be concentrating their search for Oliver. Details about his capture were not immediately available. He is currently in custody in the 77th Precinct in Beford-Stuyvesant awaiting charges, a source said.

Oliver’s picture had been posted throughout the city, with cabbies, gas stations and restaurants alerted as well.

“He is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Sewell said before Oliver was arrested. “Let me be clear: should you encounter him, do not approach him.

“Call the police immediately.”

Essig said Oliver has 12 prior arrests, including at least two for robbery and two for menacing.

He was paroled in July 2020 after serving five years for a Brooklyn robbery conviction, records show.

Two months later, on Sept. 7, he was busted in Brooklyn for possession of a loaded gun, sources said.

He was also busted for gun possession four months ago, in August, though it appears that case is sealed, sources said.

Oliver has survived three shootings — earlier this year, in 2012 and in 2013 — and has ties to the Loopy Gang in lower Manhattan and to the Pink gang in East New York.

His last known address appears to be in a Smith Houses apartment on South St., police said.

Langston had his own run-ins with the law, with two arrests for robbery, plus one for hate crime assault and one for grand larceny, police said.

His family was shell-shocked at his murder.

“That was my brother,” said a man who wouldn’t identify himself. “He never had no problems with anybody. We can’t believe this.”