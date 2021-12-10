NYC correction officer busted for pulling gun on Irving Plaza security guard

An off-duty city correction officer was arrested for pulling a gun on a security guard outside Irving Plaza, police said Friday.

Officer Mackson Polidor, 30, and his girlfriend got into an argument in front of the famed music hall on Irving Place near Union Square after R&B singer Giveon’s Dec. 2 performance, cops said.

When an Irving Plaza security guard intervened, Polidor screamed “I’m on the job!” — meaning he was law enforcement — and that he was going to go to his car and get his gun, police said.

As he continued to quarrel with his gal pal, Polidor grabbed his gun from his car, stormed back to the guard, threatening to shoot him, cops said.

He and his girlfriend then jumped back into their car and took off after that, authorities said.

Detectives identified Polidor as the pistol packing patron and busted him Thursday, police said.

He’s charged with weapons possession of a weapon, harassment and menacing and was released without bail following his Manhattan Criminal Court, according to court documents.

Polidor joined the Department of Correction in 2017 and is assigned to the George R. Vierno Center on Rikers Island. He was suspended without pay following his arrest, a DOC spokesman said.