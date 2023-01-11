NYC correction officer jumped in Rikers Island jail, suffers face lacerations, fractured cheekbone

A correction officer attacked by a detainee during breakfast at a Rikers Island jail mess hall Wednesday suffered lacerations to his face and a broken cheekbone, sources and records show.

The officer, whose identity is being withheld, was beaten just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Anna M. Kross Center, records show.

The attacker was Edwin DuClosel, 57, who has been held in jail since Nov. 8 on a series of charges including felony assault in the Bronx and misdemeanor sex abuse out of Manhattan, records show. DuClosel also has a state parole hold, which can be imposed on people suspected of violating parole rules.

Sources briefed on the incident said that before the attack, DuClosel stated to the officer that he planned to assault another officer.

When the officer, who has five years on the job, tried to dissuade DuClosel from his plan.

Then DuClosel attacked the officer. In the caught-on-video assault, the detainee punched the officer several times in the face, knocking him down. He then kicked the officer in the face.

The officer and a second officer fought back, punching DuClosel and then used wrestling holds to take him down and handcuff him.

The officer’s face was cut up and his cheekbone fractured, the sources said.

The second officer who intervened sustained minor injuries, the records show. DuClosel sustained unspecified injuries.

Benny Boscio, president of the Corrections Officers Benevolent Association, called the attack unprovoked. The beating, he said, “shows that the inmates are as emboldened as ever to lash out because they know there are no meaningful consequences for their violent crimes committed in jail.”

Boscio linked the attack what he described as a wave of retirements by correction staff.

“Our officers are sick and tired of putting themselves in harm’s way every day while our elected officials do absolutely nothing to bolster the safety of our jails,” he said.

DuClosel, records show, had served two prior stints in state prison, including one for assault in upstate Orange County from 2014 to 2019.

Prior to that, he served 14 years for weapons, burglary and assault charges out of Queens, the state records show.

The Department of Correction and DuClosel’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.