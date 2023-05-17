NYC correction officer stabbed in the face with pen in Rikers Island jail

A female correction officer was stabbed in the face in a Rikers Island jail by a detainee whose weapon was a pen snatched from her bag, sources told the Daily News on Wednesday.

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, fought off the man, but suffered wounds that required eight stitches in the attack at the Eric M. Taylor Center.

Correction officials said the violence began about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Taylor Center when detainee Brian Chambers, 44, started beating another man, identified by sources as detainee Naim Dunn, 46, with a broom.

Dunn soon turned the tables on Chambers and began pummeling him, sources said.

The female officer then jumped between them and led Chambers away from the melee, the sources said.

Chambers then followed her into the security booth, known as the “bubble,” and grabbed the pen from her bag, the sources said.

“He starts stabbing her in the face and she’s able to fight him off,” a source familiar with the incident said.

A captain and 11 other officers rushed to the officer’s defense and finally subdued Chambers with pepper spray. As they put him on gurney, Chambers allegedly kept throwing punches at the officers, the sources said.

The officer sustained wounds that required eight stitches to close, the sources said. She has since been released from the hospital.

“No one should be subjected to being assaulted simply for doing their job,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said.

“Day in and day out, correction officers are met with threats and acts of violence and they continue to show up for our city.”

Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, called on the Bronx District Attorney’s office to charge Chambers with attempted murder for the “unprovoked and horrific attack.”

“Had our officer not been able to successfully defend herself from her assailant, this incident could have been far worse,” he said.

Chambers, who was arrested May 7 on a burglary case in Staten Island, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

Dunn was arrested April 29 on a petit larceny charges, records show. He was not seriously injured.

An investigation has been launched, officials said.