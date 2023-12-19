NYC could allow video ads in the back of Ubers and Lyfts

New Yorkers could see screens in the back seats of Ubers and Lifts, as the City Council ponders allowing advertisements in the back of for-hire cars.

A measure allowing video ads is set to be taken up by the council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Wednesday.

If passed, it would allow — but not require — drivers to install tablets in their cars for the purposes of playing video ads to passengers.

Council member Amanda Farias (D, Bronx), the bill’s primary sponsor, said at a committee meeting in October that the measure is meant to supplement driver pay.

“The revenue sharing model outlined within this bill will allow drivers to truly reap the benefits of ad revenue,” she said in October. “They will earn a percentage of every ad that plays on the tablets with little to no extra work for them during their shifts.”

A quarter of the cost of the ad would be passed on to drivers, according to the text of the bill.

That figure struck B’hairavi Desai, head of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance — which also represents app-based rideshare drivers — as paltry.

“Twenty-five percent is very little money,” Desai said. “Drivers are not left with 25% of the fare, why should they only get 25% of the ad revenue?”

Back-seat screens are already a familiar sight to many New Yorkers.

“Taxi TV” — an oft-muted series of ads and public service announcements that begins automatically when a taxi ride begins — has been in yellow and green cabs since the end of 2007, when it was installed in order to fund credit card readers and other improvements.

It has not been well received, a Taxi and Limousine Commission official testified to the Council in October.

“We have been attempting to reduce advertising prevalence in the back of taxis for years,” then-TLC First Deputy Commissioner Ryan Wanttaja said.

“We know from complaints we receive about advertisements in taxis that many drivers and passengers find the volume and repetitiveness of these ads incredibly annoying,” he added.