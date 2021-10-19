NYC could lose $111 million a year in tax revenue thanks to remote work: Comptroller Stringer

The work-from-home trend brought on by the COVID pandemic will have long-term implications for New York City’s economy and could cost the city $111 million a year in reduced sales tax revenue, according to a new report issued by the comptroller office’s Tuesday.

That projection is based on commuters from outside the city not coming into the Big Apple due to remote work, as well as city residents who, instead of going to a physical office space, remain in and patronize businesses in their own neighborhood.

“Our analysis shows that the pandemic has fundamentally altered the way people work, with far reaching implications on the city’s economy and tax base,” City Comptroller Scott Stringer said. “As remote work and hybrid work schedules keep many workers closer to home, small businesses in residential districts may see a boost from New Yorkers spending more in their neighborhoods. However, the loss of foot traffic and lower sales may be severely felt by small businesses in the city’s commercial districts.”

According to Stringer’s report, the $111 million in projected tax revenue losses are relatively minor considering that the city is expected to raise $7.4 billion in tax revenue in 2022. That projection is based on the assumption that workers will spend at least two days working from home — an assumption based on data gathered from businesses in the city.

But the report points out that those losses also reflect a projected loss in revenue for small businesses in the city’s commercial districts as well. Overall, Stringer’s findings project an overall dip in spending at city businesses of $1.2 billion annually.

The prospect of city residents moving outside the Big Apple due to the ability to work at home could also be a problem for the city’s long-term fiscal health, though Stringer does not delve into much detail on that point.

“Those most likely to change residency would be precisely those workers employed in industries such as finance and business services, where incomes and spending are likely to be higher,” the report notes.

On Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio described the city’s revenue outlook at the moment as “stable” and cited the city’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine as the centerpiece of its effort to get people back into their offices.

“This will be addressed in some ways organically by the changes that you’re going to see,” he said. “And also, what are we doing? Getting everyone vaccinated ... bringing back the life of the city. That’s going to also encourage people to want to come in.”