NYC Council approves ban on most forms of solitary confinement; possible Mayor Adams veto looms

NEW YORK — The City Council approved a bill Wednesday that would ban most forms of solitary confinement in city jails — legislation Mayor Eric Adams said he opposes, but has stopped short of saying he’ll veto.

In a full Council vote at City Hall, the measure passed with overwhelming support, with 39 of the body’s 51 members voting in favor of it.

“Solitary confinement is inhumane, and its presence in our city is indefensible,” said city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the bill’s primary sponsor. “People in solitary are isolated, denied human contact and connection, denied support, and come out of these deplorable conditions worse than when they went in – and some don’t come out at all. Banning solitary – not just in name, but in practice – is good for public safety.”

The Council members in favor of the bill represent a veto-proof majority, which could give Adams pause in considering whether or not to reject it. If Adams doesn’t veto the bill or refuses to sign it, it would still go into effect within three months.

Asked if the Council would override the mayor should he veto the solitary confinement bill, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is not related to the mayor, deadpanned: “With all the work that it’s taken to accomplish this legislation, the answer to your question would be yes.”

Under the bill, the city would be prohibited from placing an inmate in solitary confinement — other than at night to sleep for eight hours or during the day for two hours — unless it’s for the purposes of “deescalation confinement” or during an emergency lock-in. Under those circumstances, solitary would be limited to four hours.

Such confinement, which is sometimes referred to as “punitive segregation,” would also be prohibited in intake areas and showers, and Department of Correction staff would be required to conduct observation of each person held in confinement every 15 minutes.

In addition, the bill also includes due process provisions and would prohibit the Department of Correction from placing an inmate into solitary “until a hearing on such placement is held” and that person is found to have committed a violent offense.

Despite support from a majority of Council members, the bill has its detractors.

wEric Adams is the most prominent of those and said Wednesday ahead of the vote that the Council members in favor of it don’t have a “true understanding of public safety.”

“What City Council is saying is while they’re in jail, if they commit an assault on someone, an inmate or a correction officer, before we place them into segregation, we need to allow them to have a trial of due process,” Adams said during a morning appearance on Fox5. “That makes no sense — 80% of the people who are assaulted in jail are inmates. So who are they protecting? They are protecting a small number of people who are committing crimes in jail.”

The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association has also pushed back against the Council’s bill with its president, Benny Boscio, saying earlier this week that it would “jeopardize the safety of everyone in our jails.”

