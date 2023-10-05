NYC Council bill would ban Adams admin from limiting length migrants can stay in shelters

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration would be barred from putting time limits on how long migrants can stay in city shelters under a new bill introduced in the City Council on Thursday.

The legislation, penned by Brooklyn Councilwoman Shahana Hanif, a progressive Democrat who chairs the Council’s Immigration Committee, aims to make the Adams administration’s 30-day notice policy unenforceable.

The policy, enacted last month, limits consecutive shelter stays for single adult migrants to 30 days. After 30 days, migrants need to return to the city’s asylum seeker intake center and reapply for shelter beds if they still need it.

The administration has argued the time restriction helps free up space in the city’s overcrowded shelter systems and incentivizes migrants to find their own housing — but Hanif said it amounts to an inhumane eviction notice that will fuel street homelessness.

“For centuries, New York City has opened its arms to refugees and immigrants fleeing violence and looking for a better life. But under this mayor, our city is abandoning that sacred past and kicking asylum seekers to the curb,” Hanif said in a statement. “It is shameful that this Council needs legislation to ensure that people who came to our city looking for refuge aren’t put out onto the streets.”

In July, the Adams administration implemented a policy limiting consecutive shelter stays for single adult migrants to 60 days. The city tightened that restriction further on Sept. 22 by limiting consecutive shelter stays to 30 days.

The policy does not impact migrant families with children, or homeless New Yorkers, who do not face a time limit on shelter stays.

To date, some 14,000 migrants have received 30 or 60-day notices, according to the latest data from City Hall. The administration has yet to provide detailed data on how many of the migrants who received notices ended up reapplying for shelter.

Joining Hanif in sponsoring her bill off the bat were fellow progressive Council members Lincoln Restler of Brooklyn, Jen Gutiérrez of Brooklyn, Carmen De La Rosa of Manhattan, Pierina Sanchez of the Bronx, Sandy Nurse of Brooklyn and Julie Won of Queens.

Bills passed by the Council generally need the support of the mayor to become law, and an Adams spokesman signaled that the administration is firmly opposed to Hanif’s proposal.

The spokesman, Charles Lutvak, argued the 30-day notices provide the administration with needed flexibility at a time that the city’s scrambling to provide shelter and services for more than 62,000 migrants, most of whom are from Latin America and came to the U.S. in hopes of claiming asylum.

“While we always look for ways to work and partner with the Council to find solutions to issues, including with the asylum seeker crisis, this bill, as described, if passed, would hurt the city’s response to this crisis,” said Lutvak.

Hanif sympathized with the administration’s struggle to find housing for all migrants, but said the 30-day policy breaks with the city’s history of welcoming new arrivals.

“Our city faces a pivotal moment in responding to this recent wave of new arrivals, but we must face this historic moment with compassion and care,” she said.

For her bill to get serious consideration in the Council, Hanif would likely also need the support of Speaker Adrienne Adams.

A spokesman for the speaker declined to immediately offer her view on the measure, only saying it “will go through the legislative process.”

