NYC Council, convicts seek background check ban in fight against ex-prisoner homelessness

After a 1979 double murder conviction, there was little question where Roslyn Smith would lay her head for the foreseeable future.

She was handed a prison sentence of 50 years to life and came to occupy a cell at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for 39 of those years due to her involvement in the brutal stabbing of Rose and Louis Feit, an elderly couple who lived across the hall from her in a Flatbush apartment building.

At the time, Smith, who was imprisoned at the age of 18, could list finding an apartment after her release — if she were ever let out — as the least of her worries. But that changed after her sentence was reduced and she was released from Bedford Hills in 2018.

Eager to turn her life around, Smith, who’s now 59, needed to find a permanent place to stay. That wasn’t easy. For her first six months outside prison, she lived in transitional housing. For the next year and a half, she stayed with relatives. Finding an apartment of her own proved nearly impossible.

Landlords typically perform criminal background checks on their tenants, a practice Smith believes led to her being rejected time and time again, and one that the City Council is now planning to ban under a bill from Brooklyn Councilman Steve Levin. That legislation is expected to get a full Council vote — and pass with Mayor de Blasio’s support — in the coming weeks.

“I got a job and I make a decent wage,” said Smith, who works for V-Day, an advocacy group dedicated to ending violence against women. “People who are doing the right things should be able to get housing.”

When recalling the murder that put her behind bars, Smith says it was a “brutal crime” and a “robbery gone bad.” She also stresses that she was a teenager at the time it happened.

“I forever carry it with me. I will never forget the crime. I will never forget the harm that I caused,” she said. “You can never change what happened. But you can change, and you can make amends.”

To do that, though, people who were once locked up need stable housing, or else many will be doomed to fail, Smith added.

The push to end tenant background checks, which prevents many convicted felons from securing a place to live, comes as the city continues its struggle to rein in homelessness and create more permanent affordable housing.

Levin believes prohibiting the background checks, a practice he describes as discriminatory, is one step toward reducing the city’s homeless population — and the right thing to do.

“It’s a fundamental principle of our criminal justice system in this society: when you’ve paid your debt to society, you’ve paid it, free and clear,” he said. “This doesn’t guarantee that somebody gets offered an apartment. It just says you can’t use a criminal background check.”

Levin’s bill now has 27 sponsors, a majority of the votes needed to pass.

Advocates of the bill contend making it easier for the formerly incarcerated to find a permanent residence would accomplish two goals: it would begin to ease crowding in homeless shelters and make it easier for people with criminal records to turn their lives around.

Approximately half of the people released from prison in New York State end up in homeless shelters and about 750,000 New York City residents are people who’ve been convicted, according to Susan Shah, managing director of Racial Justice at Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies.

“The question is how long are we going to punish someone for something they’ve already done time for,” Shah said. “What we have, unfortunately, is hundreds of thousands of people who are trapped in these endless cycles of homelessness and incarceration. Something is not working for them, and sadly for a lot of people, it’s housing.”

Landlords are not completely convinced, though, and remain resistant to Levin’s bill.

Joseph Strasburg, who represents thousands of landlords as president of the Rent Stabilization Association, said the Council’s legislation is too broad and should provide exemptions. How else will landlords prevent drug dealers, gun sellers and gangs from setting up shop in one of their units, he said.

“For an owner to not have control over their property and who goes in there and the liability associated with that is hugely problematic,” he said. “I believe in redemption. I believe people should have an opportunity for a second chance in life. But we need to have a conversation around the surrounding circumstances.”

Barring such a discussion, Strasburg said his group would oppose the Council bill in its current form.

Background checks don’t always prevent ex-cons from getting an apartment. Smith secured hers in Brooklyn through a close friend who vouched for her by co-signing on her lease. But more often that is not the case.

Nathaniel Jay, 58, is still looking for his own place and is now living in a temporary shelter after being released from the Otisville Correctional Facility in September 2020. Jay, who grew up in Jamaica, Queens and was locked up for robbery, has worked as a building manager and at a food pantry since being released and is set to begin taking classes at LaGuardia College this fall.

“They all fall into the same category,” he said of the landlords he’s contacted about an apartment. “They seem to be interested in me, and then after the background check, everything changes.”

According to Strasburg’s thinking, if someone like Jay were to be given an apartment and then commit a crime on the premises, the landlord could be held liable.

But Levin and advocates argue that’s not the reality.

“No landlord has ever been held liable for failure to do a background check or for admitting a tenant with a conviction who causes a problem or commits a crime,” said Alison Wilkey, the public policy director at John Jay College’s Institute for Justice and Opportunity.

Using background checks as a gatekeeper to find housing, she added, amounts to “perpetual punishment” and creates undue financial stress on those in need of a helping hand.

“We know that poverty is a key driver of violence and what plays into poverty is a lack of stable housing,” she said.

Jay appreciates the advocacy, but made clear he’s not looking for charity. He said he just wants a fair shot at a second chance.

“I’m not looking for a handout,” he said. “I’m looking for a place of residency that’s permanent.”