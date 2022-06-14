NYC Council Members Who Voted No on $101 Billion Budget See Projects Snubbed

Fola Akinnibi
·3 min read
(Bloomberg) -- New York City Council members who voted against the city’s new budget appear to have been left out of a record pool of cash meant for local projects that’s directed by Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Members Alexa Avilés, Chi Ossé, Charles Barron, Sandy Nurse, Tiffany Cabán and Kristin Richardson Jordan voted against the $101.1 billion budget that passed in the wee hours of June 14. They, along with Council Member Kalman Yeger, who voted for the fiscal 2023 spending plan, weren’t among the names attached to allocations from the $41.6 million Speaker’s Initiative to Address Citywide Needs, according to city budget documents.

The snub represents an early crack in the relationship between the new speaker and some of the more outspoken progressive members of the council. More than 30 new members joined the 51-member panel this year, many of whom were endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party or both. The powerful body was expected to be a thorn in the side of first-year Mayor Eric Adams, but Speaker Adams has so far steered the council away from conflict with the city’s chief executive.

The speaker’s initiative is just one of multiple funds that council members can direct to organizations and projects that benefit their districts or pet organizations. When those requests exceed what an individual member is able to provide with their discretionary monies or if the request serves a larger area than their single district, they can make a request to the speaker’s list.

This year’s speaker’s list allocation is 20% larger than what was available in last year’s budget, representing the largest-ever pool of money for those programs. Every other council member, including the body’s four Republican members, had their name attached to funding from the speaker’s list. The snub was reported earlier by the publication City & State.

The names of council members who voted no on the budget weren’t attached to projects that are funded out of the speaker’s list, though some of those programs still did receive funding, according to a spokesperson for Speaker Adams.

“There is not enough money available in this initiative to support the entirety of every member, delegation or caucuses’ wish list,” the spokesperson said.

Handshake Deal

Speaker Adams appeared side by side with Mayor Adams last week to announce a handshake agreement for their first budget. The announcement came weeks ahead of the June 30 deadline and without the typical last-minute negotiating between the council and mayor.

The list of programs to receive funding was released hours after Ossé’s office informed the speaker he would be voting against the budget, according to his office. He made eight requests of the speaker, six of which were denied. Both of the items that were approved were scrubbed of Ossé’s name, with one attributed to the LGBTQ Caucus and the other attributed to nobody.

Cabán said a local Boys & Girls Club chapter wasn’t funded from the speaker’s list.

“The District 22 families that rely on these programs need and deserve our support,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to working with council leadership to reverse these cuts to critical services and pillars of our community.”

Representatives for Yeger, Richardson Jordan, Nurse and Barron didn’t respond to requests for comment.

(Corrects to remove inaccurate reference to Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration being denied funding in ninth paragraph.)

