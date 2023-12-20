NYC Council to vote on bill requiring NYPD to log every investigative encounter

The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a bill whose supporters say will curb police misconduct by forcing NYPD officers to document every investigative encounter with civilians, not just stop-and-frisks — setting up a showdown between Mayor Adams and councilmembers who support the measure.

Currently, the law in New York only requires cops to document “level 3” stops, consisting of encounters when they’re legally authorized to detain someone for reasonable suspicion of criminality.

But officers are under no obligation to log lower-tier stops — formally known as level 1 and 2 investigative encounters — requesting people hand over their ID for an “objective credible reason” or further explanations when there’s “founded suspicion that criminal activity is afoot.”

The mayor is at odds with a broad swath of his colleagues in the City Council who support the bill. On Tuesday, he contended it would hamper cops and lead to more overtime when the city faces severe fiscal hardships.

“We are about to pass a bill that is going to damage our ability to keep the city safe because of the police resources that are going to be used,” Adams said. “This bill is going to tie up police officers, take them off patrol, and create this paper bureaucracy.”

But supporters of the “How Many Stops” act say minimal effort and modification of the current framework is necessary — body cameras already document all stops, and cops would only need to devote a few extra minutes to logging additional entries on their smartphones. NYPD data shows officers make between 10 and 17 “level 1” stops a month on average. The bill, which implemented feedback from the NYPD, would not require cops to document casual interactions.

Speaker Adrienne Adams, who co-sponsored the proposed legislation with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, councilmembers Alexa Aviles, Crystal Hudson, and others, said it’s not about capturing cops’ conversations and efforts to assist the public and slammed “rampant misinformation being spread” to the contrary.

“Transparency cannot be feared in a democracy, particularly for policing, because it is fundamental to a democratic society,” Speaker Adams said. “Our public policy discussions should reflect that value rather than be derailed by a misrepresentation of facts that seeks to incite and weaponize fear.”

There is little data on lower-level stops, but advocates of the bill estimate millions have gone unreported in recent years.

The need for greater transparency was made clear by a damning report in June by the federal monitor overseeing the NYPD’s reform of its troubled stop-and-frisk tactics, who was installed after a judge in 2013 ruled that the policies primarily targeting Black and Brown city residents without justification were unconstitutional. The monitor found that 24% of level 3 stops carried out by Adams’ “anti-crime” Neighborhood Safety Teams between April and October last year were unconstitutional and that almost everyone they pulled aside — 97% — was Black or Hispanic.

The mayor’s position aligns with the NYPD’s. A department representative said Tuesday more thorough reporting on stops “would be a big step backward.”

“Under this bill, police officers would spend less time keeping New Yorkers safe and more time filling out paperwork — slowing response times and diverting officers from engaging with the public,” a DCPI spokesperson said.

Advocates pushing for the bill’s passage say the minor burdens far outweigh the benefits, and that it would go a long way toward healing the erosion of trust in law enforcement in communities historically dogged by unjust policing. Samah Sisay, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights and spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform, said stops are trending toward an all-time high since 2015.

She said a requirement that cops report all investigative stops would also bring blurred lines into focus for civilians and officers regarding when someone has the legal right to walk away. Cops can only detain someone during level 3 encounters and can only frisk them if they believe the person is armed and dangerous.

“The same way that the NYPD now reports on level 3 stops, they can easily report on level 1 and level 2,” she said.

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a national organization that counts hundreds of former officers, prosecutors, judges, and corrections officials as members, strongly supported the bill in a Monday letter to the mayor, NYPD, and City Council.

“For Black and Brown people, the stops are frightening, humiliating, and infuriating because they know that they have been targeted based on their race. These stops poison the well of police-community trust that officers work so hard to protect,” reads the letter, which cited the overwhelming percentage of New Yorkers of color stopped by police.

If it gets enough votes on Wednesday — which it’s expected to, being co-sponsored by more than a majority of the Council — Adams will have 30 days to veto the bill, sign it, or do nothing, in which case, it would lapse into law.

The proposed legislation has garnered broad support, endorsed by the Black Latino Asian Caucus and the Progressive Caucus, 100 citywide organizations, and 26 relatives of New Yorkers killed during encounters with the police.

Iris Baez, whose 29-year-old son, Anthony Baez, was choked to death by NYPD officer Frank Livoti in 1994 after a football he was kicking around with his brothers hit the cop’s cruiser, said Adams’ forceful opposition to more transparency around stops sees him backtrack on a promise she says he made before taking office.

“In November of 2021, Eric Adams looked me and other family members of those killed by the NYPD in the eyes and told us that he would support legislation to require reporting on level 1 and 2 encounters and consent searches as mayor,” Baez said.

Declining to sign the bill “would just be another enraging and disappointing broken promise from a mayor who cares more about protecting abusive officers than delivering transparency and accountability to Black and Latinx New Yorkers,” she added.

Adams didn’t directly respond to a question about breaking his word at his Tuesday press briefing.