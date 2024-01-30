NYC Council overrides mayor's vote of 'How Many Stops Act'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York City Council has voted 42-9 to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto, which attempted to stop the How Many Stops Act.
The New York City Council has voted 42-9 to override Mayor Eric Adams' veto, which attempted to stop the How Many Stops Act.
A Microsoft manager claims OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 has security vulnerabilities that could allow users to generate violent or explicit images. The company’s legal team reportedly blocked Microsoft engineering leader Shane Jones’ attempts to alert the public about the exploit.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more. Save up to 40%.
A 2002 BMW E46/5 320td hatchback with diesel engine, found in a British car graveyard.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.
For some, going alcohol-free for Dry January can lead to a teetotal lifestyle. People who have done it explain why.
SpaceX is teaming up with Northrop Grumman today to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of cargo, fresh food and scientific experiments to astronauts on the International Space Station. The NG-20 resupply mission will take off from the Space Force’s Cape Canaveral in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at around 12:07 p.m. EST.
Apple's latest Watch Series 9 is back down to its lowest price ever, just in time to help you keep going with those January fitness goals.
Rajon Rondo last played for the Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
California will float a pair of bills designed to protect children from social media addiction and preserve their private data. SB 976 and AB 1949 were introduced Monday by the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.
A simple upgrade for an older vehicle. Shoppers call the handy phone holder 'versatile and easy to install.'
Japan will no longer force businesses to put data on floppy disks when they submit certain official documents.
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, was initially said to be larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago, but we now understand it's $40 million, a rep for Plex has confirmed.
Don't be a flake — try these formulas from Nioxin, Selsun Blue and more, recommended by top dermatologists and hair stylists.