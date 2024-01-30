NYC Council overrides mayor's vote of 'How Many Stops Act'

TechCrunch

Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, was initially said to be larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago, but we now understand it's $40 million, a rep for Plex has confirmed.