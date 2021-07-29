NYC Councilman removed from office after pleading guilty to tax fraud
Former New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch has been sentenced to three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax fraud.
Former New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch has been sentenced to three months in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax fraud.
The star Dolphins cornerback requested a trade Tuesday.
As we’ve mentioned when listing the Madden ratings at various positions for the upcoming edition of the game, some players could be motivated by the rating they’ve received. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick definitely will take motivation from the fact that he has landed at No. 10 among all safeties, with a rating of 89. “I [more]
Jalen Hurts is more focused on seizing the starting quarterback job with the Eagles than worrying about a potential Deshaun Watson trae.
Fire Department of New York A New York City celebrity sommelier has been arrested after allegedly setting several outdoor dining structures ablaze on at least three occasions this year.Caleb Ganzer, 35, has been charged with a slew of crimes, including third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree reckless endangerment for setting fires all within a 10-block radius of lower Manhattan in January, June, and July, the New York City Fire Department told The Daily Beast. All t
Claire Curzan, the Cary teen who is among the youngest US Olympians, was eliminated in her event last weekend. But she’ll have another chance to swim for the US.
The Taliban's capture of a key Afghan-Pakistan border post has sent trucking costs soaring, with insurgents and government officials separately taxing traders, and bandits demanding bribes to allow safe passage of goods.
Eight years after a judge ruled New York City police violated the constitution by stopping, questioning and frisking mostly Black and Hispanic people on the street en masse, people in communities most affected by such tactics say they've been shut out of the legal process to end them. Lawyers for plaintiffs in two landmark stop-and-frisk lawsuits said in court papers Thursday that community stakeholders have had “very little contact” in the last three years with the court-appointed monitor overseeing reforms and that reports he's issued don't reflect their experiences. "There has been a disconnect and a drift of this reform process run by the monitor and the impacted communities — the people who are experiencing these patterns of police activity," Corey Stoughton, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society, said in an interview.
Prosecutors charged Trevor Milton with securities and wire fraud after alleging he scammed investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Milton pleaded not guilty on all charges.
After Emma Roberts’ random video at the beach unintentionally became a viral meme, the actress returned to social media to express her gratitude.
The Surfside building collapse in Florida killed three generations of a Jewish family known for harnessing the community's presence in Puerto Rico.
British holidaymakers in Spain are poised to escape quarantine next week after ministers received data showing there are no beta variant cases in the country's main tourist areas. The analysis, seen by The Telegraph, shows there are no beta cases in the Balearics – the most popular destination for Britons – and none in a huge expanse of the south, from Seville in the west to Granada on the southern coast and Malaga and Murcia in the east. The variant, which originated in South Africa, is instead
Bear 211 became a social media sensation earlier this summer for his escapades around New York and Connecticut
Michael Consuelos was perfectly cast to play a young Mark Consuelos on The CW's Riverdale, but he has us doing double takes in a new photo! See Michael emulate his dad on set.
The Durst Organization said the mandate for corporate staff, which has some exemptions, was driven by employees who want "a safer environment."
Her stepdaughter called her "crazy" over the choice.
Israelis have long had a sweet tooth for Ben & Jerry's. AP Photo/Tsafrir AbayovIn 2018, I was living in Israel while researching a book about the country’s fight against groups that challenge its legitimacy. Every Wednesday, a new batch of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream arrived at my local supermarket, and I would snap up as many tubs of vanilla as I could. By Thursday, there’d be none left. Clearly, Israelis love their Ben & Jerry’s – which makes up about 75% of the premium ice cream market in Israel.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker snagged gold on Thursday night ET in the 200m breaststroke, edging out two-time Olympic medalist Lilly King to break the world record from 2013.Driving the news: Though Schoenmaker had faltered in the semifinals, she exploded on Thursday, shooting across the pool and back to clock in at 2:18.95. Her win is South Africa's first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSchoenmak
Op-Ed: “Two beautiful families killed by wrong-way drunk drivers on Kentucky’s I-75 would still be here today if existing drunk driving prevention technology had been installed on all cars.”
Making that surprise appearance at Miami's Rolling Loud festival may have been a bad idea for Tory Lanez.
Performances will kick off in the birthplace of hip-hop, the Bronx, and continue in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens