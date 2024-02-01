NYC Councilman Shaun Abreu told not to attend Adams sanitation event amid How Many Stops feud

Manhattan Councilman Shaun Abreu was told not to attend a Thursday press conference where Mayor Adams announced a new trash collection program for his district — a move that came after Abreu refused to help City Hall disrupt the Council’s override of the mayor’s veto of the “How Many Stops” bill earlier this week, the Daily News has learned.

Multiple sources directly familiar with the matter said Abreu has for weeks been in touch with Adams’ administration about participating in the press conference in SoHo, where the mayor announced Manhattan’s Community Board 9 will become the city’s first district where the Sanitation Department will require containerization of all household trash by fall 2025.

Asked at the press conference why Abreu wasn’t there, Adams called him “a real partner,” but added: “We decide who we’re bringing, who we aren’t.”

Abreu’s Washington Heights-based district covers all of Community Board 9. He’s also the chairman of the Council’s Sanitation Committee, which oversees the Sanitation Department, and has participated in three press conferences with the mayor in the past six months focused on containerization, a method that aims to keep trash off city sidewalks to help mitigate the rat population.

But late Wednesday afternoon, administration officials informed Abreu he wasn’t invited to Thursday’s press conference, the sources told The News.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Abreu was told the decision not to invite him is “coming from CLA.” That was a reference to the Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs, which has over the past few months led Adams’ advocacy charge against the How Many Stops Act, a Council bill that will require NYPD officers to document basic information, like race, age and gender, about all civilians they have investigative encounters with.

Adams vetoed the bill earlier this month, arguing it will place too heavy of a bureaucratic burden on cops that’d distract from more pressing police work. However, 42 Council Democrats, including Abreu, voted to override the mayor’s veto Tuesday, arguing the increased transparency requirements are needed to prevent abusive policing.

In a previously unknown wrinkle, City Hall privately asked Abreu to openly criticize the How Many Stops Act on the Council floor before the override vote and introduce an amendment that would’ve modified the bill, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. Abreu rebuffed the request and didn’t offer any remarks on the floor before casting his vote in support of the override with most of his Democratic colleagues, forcing the bill into law over the mayor’s objection, the source said.

In a statement to The News, Abreu did not address the question of whether he was invited to the conference, but stressed that the push for trash containerization in the city has been a joint effort.

“Nobody in government can accomplish anything alone — whether you’re a Council member, an agency head, or a mayor,” Abreu said. “We’ve worked really hard alongside the Department of Sanitation over the last year to make containerization a reality — hosting trash tours, holding community events, working with school leaders, gathering feedback from residents — and we couldn’t be more proud to see those efforts turn into reality.”

Adams spokesman Charles Lutvak said “City Hall develops lists of invites for events with the mayor,” that “no elected officials” on it “were disinvited from today’s event” and that “any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate.”

Lutvak wouldn’t comment specifically on Abreu’s situation, which sources say involved him speaking to administration officials directly about attending Thursday’s news conference.

Text message exchanges obtained by The News confirm Adams administration officials and Abreu discussed planning related to the containerization press conference as recently as Wednesday morning.