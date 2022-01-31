NYC COVID Cases Down 94% From Omicron Peak, Data Shows

NEW YORK CITY — The torrent of COVID-19 cases unleashed by the omicron variant in New York City has slowed to a relative trickle, data shows.

Just 3,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to state health data.

That's a 95 percent drop from the omicron surge's peak, when nearly 48,000 people fell ill in a single day, data shows.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday highlighted the substantial drop in daily new infections.

“Not only is New York City winning in the fight against COVID-19, but we are bringing even more help right to New Yorkers’ front doors to continue beating this pandemic,” he said in a statement.







The "help" Adams promised will come in the form of free COVID-19 antiviral pills delivered to New Yorkers who test positive for the virus and are at higher risk from the illness.

The pills approved by the FDA — Paxlovid and Molnupiravir — are taken orally for five days and help prevent symptoms from getting worse, officials said.

Supply of pills is limited, but eligible New Yorkers with symptoms and who test positive can obtain them by contacting their health care provider, or calling 311 to be connected to medical care, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay, officials said. They can also call 212-COVID19 or visit ExpressCare and click on “Talk to a Doctor Now” to speak with a physician.

The COVID-19 treatments and falling cases numbers could presage another return to relative normal in the pandemic.

The omicron surge's speed, as well the variant's high transmissibility, shocked New Yorkers who had thought the coronavirus pandemic's end was in sight. Many city dwellers found themselves withdrawing from everyday life to avoid the virus and standing for hours for testing.

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch