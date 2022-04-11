🌱 NYC COVID Cases Tripled + East River Cherry Trees Cut Down

Happy Tuesday, New York City! Here's everything you need to know today in New York City.

COVID-19 cases in New York City have tripled since the start of March, with the city's seven day average currently standing at 1,590. There were some days in February with as few as 400. Despite that news, and the fact that he tested positive on Sunday, Mayor Adams still believes that NYC is overall "winning" against the virus. (New York City Patch) Blossoming cherry trees were cut down at Corlears Hook Park along the East River in Lower Manhattan on Monday, as part of the city's East Side Coastal Resiliency Plan, which involves leveling the parkland along the river in order to raise it several feet. The plan was developed following the devastation caused by Superstorm Sandy. (New York City Patch) Manhattan's top prosecutor, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, plans on expanding his office's hate crimes investigation unit, as they experience a surge across the city. His expansion, which is contingent on whether he receives over $1 million in funding from the city, would include positions specifically to investigate anti-Asian and Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ crimes. (New York City Patch) One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the lobby of a Crown Heights, Brooklyn apartment building around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. As of Monday morning no arrests had been made. (New York City Patch) A fire on a dense Harlem apartment block a few weeks ago is now believed to have been intentional, according to authorities. The block has seen several other fires over a short period of time, leading many in the community to be suspicious. Meanwhile, the block's owner has been for the past several years attempting to rezone it to allow for new high-rise towers. (New York City Patch)

Through Our Eyes: Homefront (Virtual Film Screening & Panel Discussion) (7 p.m.)

Workers Circle Presents: From Krakow to Krypton: Jews, Justice, and Comic Books, at the Workers Circle, West 37th Street (7 p.m.)

This magician cast a spell on Central Park last Friday when he ran a total of 116 miles around it nonstop, setting a new record. (New York City Patch)

Get excited! The weeklong Gold Standard Arts Festival is coming to the Upper West Side, featuring cabaret, comedy, and film. (New York City Patch)

An heiress living in a $15 million Upper East Side penthouse is suing her condo's board over maintenance issues including water leaks. (New York City Patch)

Robert Graham, MD, MPH, Chef, brings Integrative Medicine to UWS (Details)

Capital Prep Schools is Hiring! (Details)

