NYC crime crisis: Suspect strikes man in head with baseball bat, police still searching for suspect

A suspect in New York attacked a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan, according to the New York City Police Department.

The attack happened on November 29 on Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, police said.

The brazen attack was caught on surveillance camera, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect pulling a baseball bat out of his pants and hitting a 47-year-old man in the back of the head.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the attack.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.