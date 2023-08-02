NYC crime is down as summer heats up, NYPD data show — murders drop 31%, shootings decline 32%

Murders and shootings are down significantly in New York City this summer, new NYPD data shows.

Cops investigated 14 fewer homicides, 49 fewer shootings and encountered 64 fewer shooting victims in the four weeks ending July 30 than they did in the comparable period of 2022, police CompStat numbers show.

Police release CompStat crime data every week for the seven days ending on Sunday. Instead of comparing months directly, the data measures 28-day periods. So the data police released covering the 28 days leading up to July 30 omits a total of three days, at the beginning and end of the month.

But the data makes clear that as of Sunday, crime is down significantly this summer. Overall, the data show, crime dropped 5% in the city in July — at a time when cops usually brace for a jump in mayhem.

At the same time crime dropped, arrests were up as NYPD officers put 14% more suspects in handcuffs in the four weeks leading up to July 30, the statistics show.

NYPD detectives investigated 31 homicides in July, 14 fewer than the 45 reported in July 2022 — a decline of 31%.

Cops also probed 104 shootings in July, a decline of 32% from the 153 shootings reported in July 2022.

In July’s gunfire, police counted 131 shooting victims, a decline of 33% from the 195 shooting victims police counted in July 2022.

Out of the 104 shootings in July, 11 of them, or 11%, took place during one bloody 9½-hour span between 11 p.m. on July 4 and 8 a.m. on July 5, cops said. Police also counted two homicides that night.

Felony assaults increased in July — but not by much. Police counted 2,378 felony assaults in July 2023, an increase of less than 1% from 2,376 reported in the same period of 2022.

Car thefts were up by 21% in July to 1,375, said cops. In the same period of 2022, police counted 1,134 car thefts.

Cops also made 4,254 arrests in July, a rise of 544, or 15%, from 3,710 arrests recorded in July 2022. Of last month’s arrests, 1,843, or 43%, were for felony assault, police said.

Last month’s drop in shootings included a sharp decline at the New York City Housing Authority apartments, which are patrolled by the NYPD’s Housing Bureau. Gunplay reports in housing projects were down nearly in half. Fifteen shootings were reported at NYCHA properties in July, a drop of 46% from the 28 reported in the same period of 2022.

Bracing for a traditional jump in summertime crime, cops continued with all of their traditional programs, such as “Summer All Out,” in which cops who traditionally work a desk are sent out on foot patrol in high-crime areas.

But, at least last month, cops for the most part saw quiet nights, particularly on the weekends, officials said.

Among the more violent crimes reported last month was an incident in Queens on July 8 in which a man on a scooter randomly shot four people, including an 87-year-old man who died.

There were also a number of youth-on-youth shootings in July. Two teenagers were shot in separate incidents in Brooklyn last Thursday and in Queens last Friday.

A week earlier, on July 17, 15-year-old Brooklyn resident Foridun Mavlonov was slain by a bullet meant for his friend when a fight after school ended in gunfire.

The decline in homicides and shootings in July continued a trend.

Between January and the end of July, cops have seen an 11% drop in homicides, to 236 this year from 266 in the same period of 2022.

Shootings are also down, with 592 counted in the first seven months of 2023, a 26% decline from 805 reported in same period of 2022.

“That means over 200 less people that were injured by gunfire,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey told WABC/Channel 7 on Tuesday. “I think that translates to what the community needs to hear.”

But crime isn’t down in every category. Felony assaults are up so far in 2023. Police have counted 15,986 felony assaults this year, up 5% from the 15,159 felony assaults counted in the same period of 2022.

Despite the overall drop in crime, more than 60% of New Yorkers remain worried that they’re destined to become a victim of a crime and have taken steps to better protect themselves — including purchasing a gun, according to a poll released last month.