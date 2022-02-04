NYC Crime Rises 39% In Adams' First Month In Office: NYPD

NEW YORK CITY — A month marked by the shooting deaths of two NYPD officers saw a 39 percent increase in overall crime in New York City, according to newly released NYPD statistics.

Shootings also increased 32 percent in January, data shows — a span that also marked Mayor Eric Adams' tumultuous first month in office.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, has increasingly found himself focused on dealing with a spate of gun violence citywide. He frequently refers to "disorder" across the city and within its hall of government — and the monthly crime statistics show his fight could define, or consume, his young mayoralty.

"I am not overwhelmed," he said Friday on WNYC. "I know I have a big job ahead of me, and I'm prepared for that job. And every day I wake up knowing we're going to get through this as New Yorkers."

Violent crime has been a persistent concern, if not outright fear, for New Yorkers since it began a spike during the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue, along with other public safety concerns, trailed Adams as he secured victories along the primary and mayoral elections.

He cast himself as a candidate who could both be tough on crime and enact sweeping police reforms.

But the NYPD statistics reveal a difficult task ahead.

Murders actually fell in January compared to the same month last year, according to NYPD data. There were 28 murders that month compared to 33 the previous year.



Shootings, however, numbered at an even 100 this January, compared to 76 the previous year, data shows.

The gun violence incidents included one that claimed the lives of Wilbert Mora, 27, and Jason Rivera, 22, in Harlem.

Adams has pushed for a comprehensive "Blueprint To End Gun Violence" that includes restoring controversial anti-crime units to 30 precincts, as well more community-based approaches such as expanding crisis management groups and hiring 250,000 young people in the city's Summer Youth Employment program.

He also allied himself with President Joe Biden, who visited New York City on Thursday to highlight federal anti-gun violence measures and a new crackdown on untraceable "ghost guns."

Biden and Adams — the self-styled "Biden of Brooklyn" — pledged those efforts will break the "iron pipeline" of illegal guns into the city.

"There are many rivers, as you stated, that feed the sea of violence," Adam said, turning to Biden. "We must dam every river."

