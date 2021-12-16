NYC cutting off natural gas for new buildings

New York City lawmakers voted to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas. Some smaller buildings will have to comply as early as 2024, large buildings have a deadline 2027. Hospitals, commercial kitchens and some other facilities will be exempt. (Dec. 15)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories