U.S. Close to Virus Bill; Death Toll Tops 5,000: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s near an agreement with the Trump administration on a bill to mitigate impact from the virus. The outbreak could result in 50 million jobs lost in the tourism industry globally, according to an estimate the World Travel and Tourism Council.

China’s Central Bank said it would pump in $79 billion to bolster the economy. Britain’s chief scientific officer defended the government’s move to abandon efforts to contain the outbreak and Australia’s minister of home affairs, who met Ivanka Trump last week, said he had the disease.

The global death toll topped 5,000 after Iran reported another surge in cases and fatalities.

Key Developments:

New York City declares emergency; Trudeau in isolationAsian central banks inject funds to calm marketsRoche cleared for coronavirus test that’s 10 times fasterLarge school districts across the U.S. announce closures

Outbreak Could Lead to Millions of Tourism Job Losses (6:38 a.m. NY)

The coronavirus outbreak that has left hundreds of flights grounded and dozens of cruises docked could result in 50 million jobs lost in the tourism industry globally, according to an estimate from the World Travel and Tourism Council, an organization that represents the tourism private sector. The figure was calculated estimating that the outbreak will impact the sector for 3 months, said WTTC director Virginia Messina.

Nordic Countries Try to Limit Fallout (6:20 a.m. NY)

With the number of confirmed cases now well above 2,000, the Nordic region has cut interest rates, introduced business tax breaks and shuttered schools, as policy makers attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s northern tip.

The central banks of Norway and Iceland both held unscheduled meetings to reduce their benchmark rates this week, while Norway has followed Denmark’s example by shutting schools and universities for weeks. Governments have also vowed to support businesses and financial institutions with tax breaks, loan facilities and lower capital requirements. Sweden’s Riksbank has decided to lend up to $51 billion to the country’s banks.

Correct: U.K. Strategy for Millions to Catch Virus (6:10 a.m. NY)

The U.K. government’s strategy to tackle the outbreak will need almost 40 million Britons to catch the disease to work, according to the country’s top scientific adviser. “Sixty percent is the sort of figure you need to get herd immunity,” the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance told Sky News.

He was referring to the point where a high enough proportion of the population has had an illness -- and gained immunity to it -- that it won’t be transmitted to those who haven’t had it. The government wants to achieve this over the summer months, before the next winter sets in.

The figure is likely to be controversial, and comes a day after Johnson told reporters many families can expect to lose their loved ones and that the nation is facing the greatest public health crisis in a generation. His approach has been criticized by other medical experts because measures announced so far are relatively restrained compared to other countries.

VW CEO Optimistic on China (5:40 p.m. HK)

“For China I’m quite optimistic,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday. “We expect that over the rest of the year there is the potential to recover.” The world’s largest automaker has so far proved relatively resilient to the demand shock from coronavirus.

London Underground Driver Tests Positive (5:40 p.m. HK)

A train driver on London’s Jubilee line tested positive and is self-isolating. The driver was not working in a customer facing area.

HK Considering Extending Travel Alert to Whole of Europe (5:37 p.m. HK)

Senior government officials are examining whether to extend the city’s travel alert to cover all of Europe and may make relevant announcements soon, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of communicable disease branch at Hong Kong’s Department of Health, said. Hong Kong found three new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.