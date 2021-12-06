NYC declares FIRST IN THE NATION vaccine mandate for private sector workers amid Omicron spread

The New York Times

In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple's 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. "I understand," Crumbley said tearfully.