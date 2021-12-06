NYC declares FIRST IN THE NATION vaccine mandate for private sector workers amid Omicron spread
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate announcement.
Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave react to Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate announcement.
It's not implausible, and we'd have to think about this one a while before making a decision.
Verstappen's additional time penalty of ten seconds does not change the final result of the race.
'The Voice' coaches Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were featured on the new NBC show 'That's My Jam.' After competing, Ariana walked off the stage when Kelly sang Whitney Houston's 'I'll Always Love You.'
Mario Cristobal is reportedly accepting an offer to become the next head coach for the Miami Hurricanes.
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
The duo matched from head to toe in identical light blue pantsuits with gold buttons and turquoise loafers
The temperature was 76 degrees early on the Aug. day when Ellen Chung, Jonathan Gerrish, their daughter Miju, and their dog died, but peaked at 109
"I didn't think I was wrong until I spoke to a friend with kids..."View Entire Post ›
While the Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com The Proposal...
It was an angry, violent and controversial night as the Jets came away with a win over the Leafs.
Tyron Woodley will get his wish after all and get another crack at Jake Paul in less than two weeks.
Jordan Spieth was penalized for the second time in four days after he and Henrik Stenson played from the wrong tee box Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.
A video of Broncos rookie guard blowing up Chiefs defender Melvin Ingram already has more than 1.3 million views.
In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet
Sometimes you just have to hope Steph gets cold long enough.
#Chiefs fans exiting the Truman Sports Complex via the south lot were greeted with a brush fire, and shared images and videos of the blaze.
Kenyan Drake took to Twitter on Sunday night, and called on the NFL to look at its tackling rules after he broke his ankle against the Washington Football Team.
As of late Friday afternoon, it was widely believed that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt would miss Sunday’s game against the Ravens due to a positive COVID test from a week ago. As of late Sunday afternoon, Watt was creating havoc. Unexpectedly cleared after an absence of only five days, Watt had a career-high 3.5 sacks [more]
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up well after the loss to the Lions.
What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about playing Alabama in a Cotton Bowl matchup.