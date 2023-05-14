NYC Department of Homeless Services police officer found stabbed in her Brooklyn apartment in domestic slay

NEW YORK — A city Department of Homeless Services police officer was discovered stabbed to death in her Brooklyn bedroom — and the dead woman’s young twin daughters made the gruesome find and called 911, police sources said Sunday.

Theresa Gregg, 37, was found dead on the bedroom floor of her apartment on Bedford Ave. near S. 3rd St. in Williamsburg about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, police said. She had been stabbed repeatedly in her neck and body.

Investigators believe her killing was the deadly result of domestic violence, sources said. Cops have made no arrests.

Her body was discovered by middle school-age twin daughters, police sources said.

“Her girls were so beautiful, so respectful,” JoHanna Hidalgo, 38, a teacher who lives one floor down from Gregg said of the victim’s twin daughters. “Every morning I would see them. They were in middle school, they’re twins so they would walk to school with their friends... Those girls were so sweet.”

Hidalgo said Gregg had a boyfriend but she rarely saw them together.

“One time I was in the elevator with the guy,” she said. “So I seen him before but I never had conversations with him.”

A neighbor who lived next door said she heard frequent arguments coming from Gregg’s apartment.

“Both of their voices were loud,” said the neighbor, who didn’t give her name. “I’m not sure how often they fought but it was a lot.”

Gregg’s colleagues mourned her death Sunday.

“We are saddened to hear about the murder of our DHS Officer in her home,” said Gregory Floyd, the president of Teamsters Local 237, which represents Department of Homeless Services police officers. “She will be missed and we hope her assailant will be caught and brought to justice soon.”

One colleague, Pierre Theoma Boismond-Canal, described her in a Facebook post as a “caring officer, devoting her time as a community engagement officer in helping others, oftentimes at her personal expense.”

“She truly exhibited the core values of the Department,’ he wrote. “I also do pray that we use the resources at our disposal to ensure that she and her family gets justice for this horrible tragedy.”

-------