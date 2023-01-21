NYC disappearance of Brooklyn boy Patrick Alford gets new NYPD attention with age progression images

New age progression images are helping the NYPD renew its search for missing Brooklyn boy Patrick Alford, who was 7 years old when he vanished in 2010.

Under state law, Patrick, who disappeared 13 years ago Sunday from his Spring Creek Towers foster home in East New York, is presumed dead — but police have not ruled out the possibility he is alive.

Investigators on Saturday released a sketch of what Patrick, who would now be 20, would look like today in the hope someone recognizes him.

A $13,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about his disappearance.

Alford was helping his foster mother, Librada Moran, throw out garbage on Jan. 22, 2010 when she was distracted by a phone call. When she turned back around, he was gone.

Police scoured the waters of Fresh Creek Basin and the thick brush of Spring Creek Park but found nothing.

Within two months, police had interviewed some 14,000 people, searched 214 buildings, and knocked on 9,100 doors near the foster home on Vandalia Ave. and the Staten Island home of Jennifer Rodriguez, Patrick’s biological mother.

Rodriguez lost custody of Patrick three weeks before he disappeared, after she was arrested on theft charges. The child’s biological dad, also named Patrick Alford, lives separately on Staten Island.

Seven registered sex offenders living near Patrick were questioned, along with 28 bus drivers and workers at seven Brooklyn car services. Tips and interviews took detectives as far as Baltimore and Puerto Rico.

The NYPD’s hunt for Patrick has been among the biggest missing person searches in the department’s history.

In 2015, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a computerized age progression photo of what Patrick would have looked like at age 12. In 2019, cops had circulated previously unreleased photos to Patrick in the hopes to renew interest in the case.

His disappearance has drawn comparisons to the case of Etan Patz, who was 6 when he disappeared in Soho in 1979. His body was never found but in 2017 a bodega clerk was convicted of his kidnapping and murder.

Patrick was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black Michael Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.