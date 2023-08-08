NYC doctor faces more charges for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting over a dozen women

[Source]

A former physician at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens previously accused of drugging, raping and filming a 19-year-old patient has been charged with 50 new counts on Monday after investigations revealed more alleged victims.

The allegations: Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, is now accused of drugging and raping at least 13 women, according to prosecutors. The victims, which include patients and dating partners, all appeared to be unconscious when Cheng allegedly recorded their sexual assaults.

Aside from the hospital, the incidents allegedly took place elsewhere in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Thailand. A search of Cheng’s home revealed videos of the alleged sex crimes and multiple drugs, including fentanyl, ketamine, MDMA and sedatives like propofol and sevoflurane.

The charges: At his arraignment Monday, Cheng was charged with 50 new counts: 10 of predatory sexual assault, three of first-degree rape, seven of first-degree sexual abuse, three of second-degree criminal sexual act, four of second-degree assault, 11 of second-degree unlawful surveillance, four of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and eight of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was previously charged with 11 counts, which included two of first-degree rape, two of first-degree sexual abuse, one first-degree criminal sexual act, two of second-degree assault and four of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Possible sentence: Cheng, who is being held without bond on Rikers Island, pleaded not guilty to his charges on Monday. If convicted, he faces multiple sentences of 25 years to life in prison.

What’s next: Prosecutors are urging other potential victims to come forward. Meanwhile, New York-Presbyterian is reportedly planning to review patient safety policies and conduct further training for all employees.

