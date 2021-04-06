NYC doormen fired for not coming to aid of Asian American woman attacked outside luxury building

Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — Two New York City doormen were fired Tuesday for failing to come to the aid of a Filipina woman who was brutally attacked in front of their eyes by a homeless ex-convict who also spewed racial insults at her.

The Brodsky Organization announced the dismissals a week after video of the attack surfaced. It shows the woman struggling to fend off her attacker while the doormen move quietly to close the front entrance to their luxury building.

The men, both members of the 32BJ SEIU union, were initially suspended in the aftermath of the assault, one of a string of hate crimes in New York City and nationally in recent weeks against Asian Americans.

An internal investigation led by Brodsky resulted in the doormen’s firing Tuesday, according to Carolina Gonzalez, 32BJ’s regional communications manager.

Brandon Elliot, 38, who was out on supervised parole after serving time for killing his mother more than a decade ago, attacked Vilma Kari in front of 360 W. 43rd St. on March 29 as she walked to a nearby church, police said.

Elliot slammed the diminutive senior citizen to the sidewalk and kicked her in the head multiple times before fleeing, the video shows.

Elliot also allegedly screamed “F--- you. You don’t belong here,” during the attack caught on video attack.

Kari suffered a shattered pelvis and other injuries.

Elliot’s charged with two counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building where the attack happened, initially said the doormen had moved to close the door because it appeared Elliot had a knife.

The doormen also came to the aid of Kari after Elliot ran off — but didn’t call 911 to report the assault as it was happening, according to the NYPD.

