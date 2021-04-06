NYC Doormen Who Stood By as Elderly Asian Woman was Beaten Outside Have Been Fired

Two New York City doormen have reportedly been fired for standing by as a woman just outside their building was brutally attacked on March 29. The assailant reportedly punched and kicked the 65-year-old woman, identified as Vilma Kari, in the head outside of a building owned by The Brodsky Organization in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The incident caused further outrage when surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed the building workers ignoring Kari not only during the attack but afterward as she lay beaten on the ground. One of the workers was seen closing the door on her. A longer clip that was later released showed them eventually coming to her aid after the assailant took off. Their reason for the delay was that the suspect allegedly had a knife. Police noted that the workers didn't alert them as the attack was happening, reported NY Daily News.

Though initially suspended, the two doormen have been fired by The Brodsky Organization upon the completion of their investigation, according to Insider. "While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed. For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately," the company said in a statement that CeFaan Kim from ABC News cited.

Story continues

the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed. For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately. 2/2 https://t.co/K7Ppfk6bik — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 6, 2021

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, among other charges. He was reported to be on parole after serving 17 years in prison for the murder of his own mother in 2002. Kari's daughter, Elizabeth, created a GoFundMe last Thursday. It has reached over $250,000 of its $20,000 goal, as of this writing. Featured Image via PIX11 News

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Senators Call Out Justice Department for Not Doing Enough to Stop Asian Hate Crimes

More Younger South Asian Women Are Diagnosed With Aggressive Forms of Breast Cancer, Study Finds

Taiwan Night Club Stops Viral 'Coffin Dance' After Dancers Add Blackface, 'Unaware' It is Racist

Jake Paul Charged After Participating in Riots and Looting in Arizona