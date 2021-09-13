NYC employees return to offices

Motley Fool

For one thing, a lot of employees get easy access to a 401(k) through work, and so it's easier to sign up for one of these accounts rather than have to go out and open an IRA. Another benefit of 401(k)s is that they come with higher annual contribution limits than IRAs. Right now, savers under 50 can contribute up to $19,500 a year to a 401(k), whereas annual contributions for workers in that age range max out at $6,000 a year for IRAs.