NYC ex-con shot dead just months after release on parole for shooting a man

A Staten Island ex-con was shot dead just months after his release from parole for shooting a man, police said Sunday.

Quamane Rogers, 26, was shot in the face on Park Hill Ave. near Sobel Court in Clifton about 2:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He died at the scene.

Rogers, of West Brighton, was paroled from prison in June after he was sentenced to three years for a June 8, 2019, shooting. Rogers shot a 29-year-old man near a playground not far from his West Brighton home, leaving ”holes” in the man’s intestines, the Staten Island Advance reported.

At his sentencing, defense lawyer Lou Gelormino said Rogers was enrolled in a jail program to earn a certificate in construction “so he can find a good job when he is released,” the Advance reported.

Police couldn’t say Sunday whether the shooting was gang-related, though he was affiliated with at least two Staten Island gangs, cop sources said.

Police have made no arrests in Rogers’ slaying.