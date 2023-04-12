NYC execution style shooting at smoke shop caught on camera

Reuters

(Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he feels the U.S. central bank may soon be done raising interest rates, a year into its most rapid monetary policy tightening since the 1980s. "Since the full impact of monetary policy actions can take as much as 18 months to work its way through the economy, we will continue to look closely at available data to determine what, if any, additional actions we may need to take," Harker said in a speech at the Wharton Initiative on Financial Policy and Regulation. "But make no mistake: We are fully committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% target."