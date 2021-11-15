NYC federal jail is run by ‘soulless a--holes’ who removed basketball hoops from the recreation yard, accused CIA leaker says

Brooklyn’s federal jail is run by “ruthless, soulless a—holes,” who took away a basketball hoop for high-security inmates for no reason other than to torture them, said an accused CIA leaker who was recently transferred to the lockup.

Josh Schulte — who is accused of spilling huge amounts of top secret data to WikiLeaks — was recently transferred from the shuttered Manhattan federal jail to its counterpart in Brooklyn. He wrote in a new Manhattan Federal Court letter that he is being virtually starved, blasted with bright lights 24 hours a day, and not allowed adequate time to prepare for his retrial.

He is particularly outraged that jail staff at the Metropolitan Detention Center removed a basketball hoop from the recreation yard for no apparent reason.

“The MDC spent taxpayer dollars to deliberately and arbitrarily remove our basketball goal and all balls for no other purpose except to be ruthless, soulless a—holes,” he wrote in a letter to the court last week. “There is no legitimate governmental purpose to removing our balls.”

Schulte claims that the indignities forced upon the high-security “Special Administrative Measures” detainees at the jail on the Sunset Park waterfront are unnecessary and designed to make them as miserable as possible.

“All 5 inmates of of the new SAMs [Special Administrative Measure] unit...intend to begin a hunger strike next week until the issues are resolved and we are treated less like concentration camp slaves,” Schulte wrote.

Schulte also complained that correction officers flash a bright light into his cell every 10 minutes even in the middle of the night — mirroring complaints made by accused Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

Schulte’s trial last year ended with a hung jury on charges tied to the most damaging leak in CIA history.

Prosecutors are preparing to retry him. Schulte is now acting as his own lawyer and argues conditions at MDC are so bad he can’t get a fair trail.

The federal Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.