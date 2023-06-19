NYC finance executive charged for sexually assaulting, drugging 14-year-old girl

[Source]

A New York finance executive is facing multiple charges for raping and supplying drugs to a 14-year-old girl he allegedly met on Instagram that led to her overdose.

What happened: Emergency responders were called to a hotel room in Manhattan on May 26. They noted the presence of narcotics, such as ketamine, cocaine and Xanax, inside the room where the victim and Michael Olson, 54, were staying.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she reportedly recovered, while the man was subsequently arrested, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on Thursday.

The charges: Olson was indicted on multiple charges after being remanded on Thursday, including seven counts of aggravated patronizing of a minor for prostitution, five counts of rape in the second degree and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child.

Previous incidents: Investigation revealed that Olson met the girl after commenting on one of her Instagram posts in December 2022 in which she complained about how expensive clothes were. He gave her a gift card to buy clothing and then began paying her around $700 a week to spend time with him.

According to reports, he raped the girl multiple times in the span of six months inside hotel rooms he would rent in Queens and Manhattan.

He also flew her to other locations, such as Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles, by booking her flights under his last name to make it seem like she was his daughter.

Other victims: Olson previously posted a $1 million bond and was placed in home confinement with electronic monitoring. He also reportedly gave up his passport.

Assistant District Attorney John Fuller said the man then changed his phone number and continued reaching out to other victims described as “young, Asian teenage girls” on social media. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Olson would usually target girls who posted about high school acceptance letters, PSAT scores, financial difficulties or self-harm.

Other details: A former Dwight Mortgage Trust executive, Olson is scheduled to appear in court on June 27. He is expected to face a maximum prison sentence of 44 years, but prosecutors are looking to add additional charges against him.

Those who may have information about the case are urged to call the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office at 212-335-3400.

