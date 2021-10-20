NYC Firefighters: Vaccination should be a choice

Reuters

The second-ranking U.S. Treasury official told senators on Tuesday that the agency would hold International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva accountable for changes needed to safeguard IMF integrity in the wake of a World Bank data-rigging scandal. "We did not find that it was appropriate at this point to remove the (IMF) managing director," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing. "But we did make very clear during those meetings, and directly to the managing director that changes need to be made to ensure whistleblowers' rights are protected and that the integrity of the institutions are protected, which is our overarching goal," Adeyemo said.