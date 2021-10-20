NYC Firefighters: Vaccination should be a choice

The New York City Firefighters union says it will stand by its members and their right to choose to whether to remain unvaccinated. The city announced it will require its entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. (Oct. 20)

