NYC flooding updates: More rain coming after downpours snarled travel, flooded streets

New Yorkers on Saturday were bracing for even more rain as the city reeled from one of its wettest days in decades, which flooded subway stations, stranded dozens of busses and snarled travel in the city.

Parts of the city saw record-breaking amounts of rain on Friday. John F. Kennedy Airport received 8.65 inches by nightfall, a record for any September day. Some places in Brooklyn saw over 7 inches of rain.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed cars struggling to drive through flooded out streets, water pouring into subway stations, a flooded terminal at LaGuardia Airport and basements of homes with rising water levels.

No lives have been lost because New Yorkers heeded warnings, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news conference Saturday.

Check back for the latest developments:

Risk of more flooding Saturday

More downpours are in the forecast for Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a coastal flood statement was in effect through at least noon in Manhattan as up to 1 foot of water above ground level could be seen in "vulnerable areas" near the waterfront, causing potential brief minor flooding.

Subway back in service Saturday

The subway was back to full service Saturday, Hochul announced.

Virtually every subway line was at least partly suspended, rerouted or running with delays Friday. Some commuter trains were also suspended for most of the day. Over 40 of the city's thousands of buses became stranded during the day, officials said.

"Grateful to the incredible transit workers who worked quickly through the storm to get riders moving again," Hochul said.

See photos of NYC flooding

Flooding snarled transit, stranded drivers and flooded homes

Torrential rains and flooding overwhelmed roads and transit in the New York City metropolitan on Friday, triggering officials to declare states of emergency in the city, state and neighboring New Jersey.

City officials said six basement apartments were reported to be flooded, but the occupants were able to escape.

Many drivers were stranded in the rising waters, and video showed cars stuck with tire-high floodwaters. Hochul said the Swift Water and Flood Training team made 28 rescues in raging waters in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island Friday.

Even a sea lion took advantage of the flooded Central Park Zoo to briefly escape her pool enclosure.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC flooding updates: Rain forecast, travel news, Hochul news