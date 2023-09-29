NYC floods: Photos show torrential rain wreaking havoc on New York City, North Jersey

Torrential rains that triggered flash flood warnings across the Northeast wreaked havoc on New York City and some parts of New Jersey.

The weather prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to announce a state of emergency on Friday morning.

"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution," Adams said during a news conference on Friday. "If you are at home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now."

See photos of the extreme weather across the New York City metro area that has caused subway delays, road closures and flash flooding. You can follow USA TODAY's live coverage of the floods here.

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman

