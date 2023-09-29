NYC floods: Photos show torrential rain wreaking havoc on New York City, North Jersey

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
Torrential rains that triggered flash flood warnings across the Northeast wreaked havoc on New York City and some parts of New Jersey.

The weather prompted New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to announce a state of emergency on Friday morning.

"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution," Adams said during a news conference on Friday. "If you are at home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now."

See photos of the extreme weather across the New York City metro area that has caused subway delays, road closures and flash flooding. You can follow USA TODAY's live coverage of the floods here.

A man works to clear a drain in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.
A car submerged in flood waters in Asbury Park
People are removed from Center Avenue in Mamaroneck, New York after flooding Sept. 29, 2023.
A few lanes of traffic is flooded with high water on River St in Hackensack, NJ on Friday Sept. 29, 2023.
Cars drive through a flooded section of roadway as they turn on to the Taconic State Parkway from Commerce Street in Hawthorne, N.Y. Sept. 29, 2023. Portions of Taconic State Parkway were closed by early afternoon due to flooding caused by severe storms throughout the region.
Pedestrians walk along a flooded sidewalk, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area.
A person walks away from his vehicle after it got stuck in high water on the Prospect Expressway during heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning.
A rides their E-Bike along a flooded Coney Island Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.

A flooded street due to heavy rain is blocked in Hoboken, N.J., on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Residents watch as workers attempt to clear a drain in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.
A person picks up a water pump in their flooded basement on E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
A person walks their dog inside of Prospect Park amid a coastal storm on Sept. 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
Water is seen running along the road at the Southwest entrance of Prospect Park amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
Motorcycles are seen parked on a flooded E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
The flooded basement of a home is seen on E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
Workers of G.A.T.E.D Academy unload sandbags to stop flooding amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
People attempt to clear a storm drain on Stratford Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.
Cars sit stuck in the flooded streets in the Red Hook neighborhood on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning.
A section of the Prospect Expressway is closed during high water after heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning.
A person pushes a stroller through a flooded Stratford Road amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state’s National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area.

