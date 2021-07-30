NYC gang members arrested in connection to shootout that injured dad shielding 3 kids

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has arrested six gang members allegedly involved in a shooting at a Bronx car dealership last year that injured a man who was trying to shield his three children.

Police arrested five additional individuals on Wednesday in connection to the shooting: Daijon Crawford, 21; Tahari Pritchard, 20; Dorien Alexander, 20; Aaron Heredia, 21, and Akeyle Baker, 22. Police then arrested Zykeith Fearon, 21, on Thursday. All six of the suspects have been charged with attempted murder.

Video footage shows the chaos that erupted at a used car dealership on Sept. 21, 2020.

Police posted the footage to the NYPD News Twitter account last year, citing three suspects who fired multiple shots at a man who returned fire. During the exchange, a 39-year-old male bystander was seen covering his three children with his body.

The bystander was struck in his thigh by a stray bullet. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital at the time in stable condition, and his children suffered no injuries, an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

Police initially arrested Hasani John, 22, on March 5 and charged him with two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD told Fox News that the investigation is ongoing.