NYC gang members busted for Washington Heights drug ring

A gang flooded the streets of a Manhattan neighborhood with a surplus of drugs over the course of at least three years, the Drug Enforcement Administration said Thursday, announcing the arrest of eight people.

The Own Every Dollar gang — who refer to themselves as OED — pushed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, oxycodone and weed in Washington Heights between 2019 and 2022, the feds said.

The narcotics crew ran in shifts, primarily selling drugs between W. 180 St. and W. 193 St. between Audobon and St. Nicholas Aves., according to a criminal complaint.

But the gang made several fatal, and brazen, errors – they sold to undercover officers, “were frequently arrested in possession of drugs packaged for resale” and regularly flaunted their cash on social media, the DEA said.

Three of the men involved — Jerrin Pena, 20, Ariel Oliver, 22, and Jowenky Nunez, 19 — habitually posted photos and videos of themselves holding guns on social media.

Others simply showed off their illegal cash online, according to the complaint.

Brian Hernandez, 22, who was arrested in the roundup, posted a photo of a pile of money on his lap with the caption “No abc but this trap s—t is easy.”

Hernandez’s bold post prompted a swift text message from one of his colleagues. “Bro don’t ever post that,” Nunez warned in a message.

DEA Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Timothy Foley had his own warning for anyone selling street drugs and boasting about it on social media.

“The Own Every Dollar gang used social media to glamorize their drug enterprise, conduct drug transactions and brandish weapons instilling fear in the community,” Foley said. “Our drug trafficking investigations have a way of uncovering links to the threat of gun violence and gang-related criminal activity.

Pena, Wilson Mendez, 19, Victor Colon, 24, Jose Gutierrez, 20, and Nijmah Marte, 21, were arrested in the Bronx Wednesday for their alleged roles in the ring.

Oliver, Hernandez and Justin Deaza, 20, were already in police custody. Nunez, along with gang member Argenis Taverez, 22, are still being sought, authorities said.

The men were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, the feds said.

The fentanyl charges alone will land the men behind bars with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years, the DEA said.

Pena, Mendez, Nunez, Hernandez, Colon and Marte were also hit with weapons possession charges.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell commended the agencies involved in the arrests.

“The details of this investigation make clear: Criminal gangs, illegal guns, and illicit drugs are a dangerous combination – and will never be tolerated in our city, and any person who deals in the criminal behavior alleged in this case will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”