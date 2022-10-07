NYC gang members named in early-morning stray bullet shooting that wounded retired NYPD detective in Harlem

Police identified two gang members as suspects in a Harlem shooting that wounded a retired NYPD detective and revealed that one suspect is also wanted for a second shooting in September in which another innocent bystander was shot.

The shooting that sent a stray bullet into retired detective Terence Felder’s arm stemmed from a beef between a gang called the “Make it Happen Boys,” and a pair of crews called “AK Houses” and “Grant Houses,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

AK Houses gang members, Alex Guzman, 20, and Shaquan Moore, 19, both of Harlem, are sought for opening fire at gang rivals, and shooting Felder, 60, at about 6:55 a.m. Tuesday on Lenox Ave. near W. 125th St., steps from the famed Red Rooster restaurant.

Guzman and Moore exchanged words with a group of three men who included Make It Happen Boys gang member, Teshan Harper, 21, of Melrose, the Bronx, Essig said. Both groups exchanged shots, leaving behind eight 9mm shell casings at the scene, Essig said.

Two bullet holes were in the plexiglass on the Red Rooster’s outdoor dining shed.

Felder was on his way to work as an investigative consultant for the city Administration for Child Services. One bullet passed through Felder’s chest and entered his arm.

Medics rushed Felder to Harlem Hospital. He was released later in the day. The bullet was still lodged in his arm on Tuesday night, Felder’s wife told the Daily News.

In the mayhem, Harper was also grazed in the neck.

Felder was the second innocent bystander to fall victim to Guzman’s gunfire in less than two weeks, Essig said.

Guzman is also wanted for a Sept. 21 shooting where he and another member opened fire at a rival gang member, and wound up hitting and wounding an innocent bystander.

Guzman has one prior arrest for grand larceny and Moore has one prior arrest for gambling, Essig said.

The shooting on Tuesday was bad luck for Harper, who had been sought by police.

After Harper was treated at Harlem Hospital, police arrested him on charges involving selling crack cocaine to an undercover cop a few days earlier.

The day after the shooting, Harper was arrested again, and charged with assault for punching his girlfriend in the face on June 23, cops said.