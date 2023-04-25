NYC garbageman charged with attempted murder, gun possession for wounding teen stealing his car and bystander: NYPD

A Department of Sanitation worker trying to thwart a car thief last month fired two rounds at his stolen vehicle, wounding the 16-year-old driver and the occupant of a second car not involved in the crime, police said Monday.

Garbageman Richie Torres, 44, didn’t stick around to find out what happened after he took aim, but after a month of investigating, police tracked him down and charged him with attempted murder and criminal weapons possession, according to the NYPD.

The nearly 20-year veteran of the Sanitation Department caught the teen car thief making off with his Chevy Tahoe at Trafalgar Place and 176th St. in West Farms around 10:30 p.m. on April 4, authorities said.

Torres squeezed off at least two rounds at the car as it sped away, hitting the youth and an unintended victim, a 28-year-old man who happened to be driving in the area overlooking the Cross Bronx Expressway, cops said.

The trashman didn’t report the car stolen and fled the scene after the shooting, according to the NYPD.

The would-be car thief was struck in the shoulder and the bystander was blasted in the elbow, police said, adding that neither victim was cooperative.

Torres, who has worked for the department since 2005, has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, according to spokesman Joshua Goodman.

It was not immediately clear who was representing Torres in the case.

Reached at his home around the corner from the shooting, the father of the 16-year-old said that his son was arrested last Saturday.

He said police kicked in the family’s apartment door in looking for a gun. They grabbed the teen and arrested him, but the dad did not know the charges. Torres never reported his car stolen after the shootings.

“They were looking for a gun, but found nothing,” the man said.

The father, who is not being named to protect the identity of the juvenile, said that last month’s shooting was the second time his son has been wounded by gunfire this year.

In February, the boy was hit in the stomach, twice in the leg and suffered a graze wound to the head. The youth still has the bullets lodged in his body and wears a colostomy bag, the father said.

“He’s got so many street friends,” the worried dad said. “I warned him when one of them gets in trouble, trouble will come looking for you.”

The father, a security guard who emigrated to New York City from Haiti, said that his son was an athlete at Soundview High School, where he was in the ninth grade.

“He used to play football,” the father said. “But when COVID hit, everything was over.”