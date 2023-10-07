NYC girl, 17, fatally shot in head in suspected accidental discharge: NYPD

Cops are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old Staten Island girl who was killed in a home filled with family and friends, police said Saturday.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the teen was shot by accident inside the Gordon St. home near Laurel Ave. in Clifton, police sources with knowledge of the case said.

A shot was fired inside the home at 9:15 p.m. Friday, cops said.

First responders found the teen unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the scene.

Cops first suspected a suicide, but are now not exactly clear what happened.

“It can fall into a couple of different categories,” the police source said.

The home was filled with family and friends, but cops didn’t immediately disclose if anyone was with the teen she she was shot.

Everyone in the home was taken in for questioning, but no charges have been filed, cops said.

The teen died just hours after 13-year-old Syles Ular was knifed to death on a Staten Island bus as he made his way home from school.

The 14-year-old who stabbed him was charged with murder.